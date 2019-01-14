App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 07:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ananth Narayanan steps down as CEO of Myntra-Jabong, Amar Nagaram to succeed him

Nagaram, who recently moved to Myntra from Flipkart, has been with the Group for around seven years.

Priyanka Sahay @priyankasahay
Whatsapp

Ananth Narayanan, Chief executive officer of Myntra-Jabong, has decided to step down from his position almost two months after group CEO Binny Bansal exited the firm. He will be replaced by Amar Nagaram, who will report to Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart Group, the company said in a statement on January 14.

Moneycontrol had first reported about Narayanan's likely exit from the company in November.

Nagaram, who recently moved to Myntra from Flipkart, has been with the Group for around seven years. He has also worked on the mobile web segment of the group.

Flipkart had constituted a new company structure implemented in November soon after Bansal's exit. Narayanan was made to  report to Flipkart's Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy then.

related news

Talks of his exit was doing the rounds since then.

According to a source, Narayanan was in talks with Walmart for an accelerated vesting of his stocks. However, it seems that the same hasn't happened. Both Narayanan and Flipkart didn't immediately respond to Moneycontrol's query.

The conflict of interest arose from the fact that Flipkart already had its own fashion vertical -- Flipkart Fashion -- which was headed by Rishi Vasudev.

Vasudev runs Flipkart Fashion and there have always been differences between the two entities because of preferential treatment being given to one and not the other.

"This seemed like the end of the road for him," said a source requesting anonymity.

"Ananth has played an important role in making Myntra and Jabong into a formidable player in the fashion e-commerce market and steering the company towards sustainable growth.  Over the last three and a half years, he and the management team have built a strong foundation for the company which has become known for its innovative approach to business and building a unique culture of fashion and technology that has helped create a differentiated positioning for the business," the company said in a statement.

"Myntra and Jabong are an important part of the Flipkart group serving our valuable customers. The company will continue to execute the growth strategy and leverage synergies with Flipkart as appropriate. The strong bench strength and new leadership at Myntra and Jabong will allow the business to continue on its strong and sustainable growth trajectory," it added.

Bansal had resigned in November after an independent probe into an allegation of serious personal misconduct.

While Walmart did not specify the exact nature of the charges against Bansal, a top source told Moneycontrol that the development pertains to a complaint from a female colleague.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 05:33 pm

tags #Flipkart #Myntra #Startup

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.