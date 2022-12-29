 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amid funding winter, here are the startup honchos who bought prime real estate in 2022

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Dec 29, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST

Zapkey data shows that 11 startup founders and executives bought houses worth a total of Rs 507 crore this year

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. While a so-called funding winter gripped the country’s startup ecosystem this year and resulted in thousands of layoffs, several of its top honchos were able to buy properties at prime locations in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Pune, showed a report by property data platform Zapkey.

Aakash Chaudhry, the managing director of coaching institute Aakash, which was acquired by edtech unicorn Byju’s last year in a billion-dollar deal, topped the table with the purchase of a Rs 137 crore bungalow in Delhi’s posh Chanakyapuri area, according to the Zapkey report.

Meanwhile, Aakash founder JC Chaudhry also featured in the list with his Rs 51 crore purchase of a home in the Greater Kailash area of the national capital.

The founder of another edtech company that was acquired by Byju’s in 2021 bought two pieces of prime real estate. Zishaan Hayath, the founder of edtech startup Toppr which was snagged by the edtech unicorn in a $150 million deal last year, bought a property worth Rs 41 crore in Bandra West and another house worth Rs 10.25 crore in the tony Adarsh Palm Retreat locality of Bengaluru.

According to an earlier report of Moneycontrol, Byju’s laid off hundreds of employees from Toppr this year.