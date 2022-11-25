 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amazon to shut food delivery service in India

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Nov 25, 2022 / 09:05 PM IST

Restaurant partners will have access to Amazon tools and reports till January 2023

Amazon has told its restaurant partners in India that it has decided to discontinue its food delivery service, which it had started in May 2020, from December 29. This comes a day after the e-commerce major shut down its fledgling edtech arm in the country, even as the company plans to lay off thousands of employees globally.

“This decision means that you will no longer get orders from customers via Amazon Food after this date. You will continue to receive orders till then and we expect you to continue fulfilling those orders,” said a mail by Amazon to restaurant partners, a copy of which has been seen by Moneycontrol.

The company has told restaurants that is committed to meet all its payments and other contractual obligations. Restaurants will have access to all Amazon tools and reports till January 31, 2023. It will also provide support till Mar 31 for any compliance related issues.

"As part of our annual operating planning review process, we have made the decision to discontinue Amazon Food, our pilot food delivery business in Bengaluru," Amazon said regarding the shut down.

"We don’t take these decisions lightly. We are discontinuing these programs in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners and we are supporting our affected employees during this transition," it added.

The company said that it remains committed to the India market and will continue to invest across grocery, smartphones and consumer electronics, fashion & beauty, as well as B2B offerings such as Amazon Business.