Feb 27, 2018 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon launches 15 new fulfilment centres to boost hyperlocal delivery

The company now has a total of 56 FCs across the country, with overall storage capacity of almost 13.5 million cubic feet.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amazon India has set up 15 new specialised fulfilment centres (FCs) to further strengthen the distribution network for its hyperlocal grocery delivery business – AmazonNow.

“We are scaling up and investing in our infrastructure and delivery network, so that we can increase our speed of delivery and provide a superior experience to customers shopping on AmazonNow. With the launch of this specialized network of 15 Fulfillment Centres specifically for daily essentials, we strongly believe that we will be able to better serve our customers in key metros," said Akhil Saxena, Vice President, India Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India.

The new centres in Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai have a total storage capacity of 120,000 cubic feet, Saxena said. The company now has a total of 56 FCs across the country, with overall storage capacity of almost 13.5 million cubic feet. Nine of these FCs are dedicated to support the growth of the large appliances and furniture category and now 15 FCs to support the AmazonNow business.

The new warehouses will be used to meet demands for its two-hour express deliveries as well as scheduled ones on Amazon Now. Amazon’s expansion of its grocery delivery business comes at a time when online grocer BigBasket clinched a USD 300 million investment from Alibaba Group, which could pose serious competition for the US-based company.

The new fulfilment centres are equipped with temperature controlled zones, a first for Amazon in India to store and deliver perishable products such as fruits and vegetables (F&V), dairy products, chilled and frozen products. Besides this the centres will store smartphones, laptops, kitchen appliances, other consumer electronic products, beauty products and household supplies.

Customers shopping on AmazonNow will be able to search, discover and choose from a wide selection of daily essentials such as fruits and vegetables, snacks, beverages, cooking staples, beauty, personal care and household basics from hundreds of Indian and international brands.

