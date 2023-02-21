 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Alteria Capital’s Vinod Murali: When there is no equity, there is no debt either

Mansi Verma
Mumbai / Feb 21, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST

Venture debt refers to a variety of debt financing products that are applicable specifically to venture capital-backed companies

Currently, as per Stride’s report, venture debt penetration in India is around $0.8 billion as against $32 billion in the US.

Venture debt is not a substitute for equity, said Vinod Murali, managing partner, and co-founder of Alteria Capital. The statement comes at a time when private equity and venture capital funding to Indian startups has slowed down and venture debt has spiked.

“People often mistake that when there's no equity, people want more debt. This is a misconception when there's no equity, there's no debt either,” said Murali, while speaking at the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) Conclave, 2023.

Innoven Capital’s Tarana Lalwani added that the general pitch for venture debt is that founders and stakeholders use it to save on dilution at a time of market correction when there is a threat of a valuation markdown if startups go for an equity round.

However, Lalwani believes the asset class has other use cases as well. “Sometimes new, upcoming businesses require debt for working capital or capex, and unfortunately are not able to access traditional debt. That's where I think venture debt plays a role,” she added.