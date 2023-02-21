Alteria Capital’s Vinod Murali: When there is no equity, there is no debt either

Venture debt is not a substitute for equity, said Vinod Murali, managing partner, and co-founder of Alteria Capital. The statement comes at a time when private equity and venture capital funding to Indian startups has slowed down and venture debt has spiked.

“People often mistake that when there's no equity, people want more debt. This is a misconception when there's no equity, there's no debt either,” said Murali, while speaking at the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) Conclave, 2023.

Innoven Capital’s Tarana Lalwani added that the general pitch for venture debt is that founders and stakeholders use it to save on dilution at a time of market correction when there is a threat of a valuation markdown if startups go for an equity round.

However, Lalwani believes the asset class has other use cases as well. “Sometimes new, upcoming businesses require debt for working capital or capex, and unfortunately are not able to access traditional debt. That's where I think venture debt plays a role,” she added.

Venture debt refers to a variety of debt financing products that are applicable specifically to venture capital-backed companies. It is primarily a type of loan that is offered to early-stage, growth stage and late-stage companies with venture capital backing. Alteria and Innoven are among the key venture debt players in India, which also include Stride Ventures, Trifecta Capital, and BlackSoil.

India's GDP growth likely to trip to 5.9% in FY24 on emerging fault lines: Ind-Ra

Earlier, Moneycontrol reported how the total amount of venture debt disbursed in India in 2022 is up nearly 2.6X from 2019 to around $800 million. In 2021, venture debt disbursals were around $538 million, according to a report by Stride Ventures titled 'The India Venture Debt Report 2023'.

"We're actually seeing the opportunity for this asset class to get to an annual deployment of 6-8 billion by the end of the decade. I think that's a remarkable opportunity," said Rahul Khanna, co-founder and managing partner at Trifecta Capital, who was another panelist in the session that also had speakers like Stride Ventures' Ishpreet Singh, and BlackSoil's Ankur Bansal. Currently, as per Stride's report, venture debt penetration in India is around $0.8 billion as against $32 billion in the US. At the same time, venture capital penetration as of 2022 is around $24 billion. Some of the startups that raised venture debt in recent times include Paper Boat, Pepperfry, Meesho, BluSmart Mobility, Chaayos, Cars24, LendingKart, Jupiter, Perfios, MoneyView, and Uni.

