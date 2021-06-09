Alteria Capital, B2B startups eye community initiative 

E-commerce. | Representative image

Alteria Capital, which provides loans to startups, is launching a community initiative for founders of business-to-business startups to share knowledge, discuss strategy and help each other, the firm said on June 7.

Alteria is starting the platform called ‘The India B2B Clan’ in partnership with Zetwerk and Infra.Market, two of the fastest growing B2B firms in the country according to Punit Shah, partner at Alteria.

“B2B commerce as a domain has gained substantial popularity in the startup ecosystem in the last year or so. Some of India’s fastest growing startups over the last few years have been B2B companies. However, despite the success of these companies, there is a scarcity of a knowledge ecosystem an entrepreneur can refer to for guidance in the B2B commerce space,” said Souvik Sengupta, co-founder and CEO of Infra.Market, which was valued at a billion dollars earlier this year.

B2B firms have for the longest time been seen as the smaller, less glamorous cousins of consumer internet firms such as Flipkart, Swiggy, Paytm and others. This is changing though, as B2B ecommerce firms such as Udaan, Moglix, Infra.Market and others have grown rapidly and raised vast swathes of venture capital.

“We have seen a high level of diversity in the nature of businesses being built in B2B. But they also have common problems. This resulted in the birth of 'The India B2B Clan' as a platform where founders can come together, share ideas, growth hacks and gain insights from the community which can enable them to scale faster and make informed decisions for their businesses,” Shah said.

The platform is expected to be for and led by founders and executives at B2B firms, and less about investors. This is a key tenet because founders and Alteria feel that if investors were to come in, founders would more likely pitch to them and be more formal, rather than be honest and solve problems- the objective of this initiative.

"Excited to be a part of it. The challenges in scaling B2B commerce are unique and they are less discussed. The agenda is to bring out honest conversations on the opportunities, intricacies and challenges in building a resilient B2B commerce company for India and the world. We hope more folks from the B2B clan in India join, participate & contribute!" said Srinath Ramakkrushnan, co-founder of Sequoia Capital-backed Zetwerk, which provides a custom manufacturing platform