Alteria Capital announces second close of maiden fund at Rs 625 crore

Venture debt firm Alteria Capital has announced the second close of its maiden fund at Rs 625 crore with anchor investments from SIDBI, IndusInd Bank, and a domestic family office foundation.

The company expects to achieve the final close of the fund in the next few months. It has also invested Rs 8 crore of venture debt in Vogo, a scooter rental platform, in a series-A funding round led by Ola Cabs, Stellaris and Matrix Venture Partners.

"We believe that the wealth of experience Alteria's team brings to the table and their excellent network in India and abroad will help us to grow faster and make Vogo available to more customers," said Anand Ayyadurai, Founder & CEO of Vogo.

Vogo was founded by Anand Ayyadurai, Padmanabhan Balakrishnan and Sanchit Mittal, who have held leadership roles across a number of top companies, including Flipkart, Lazada, Zoomcar, and Housing.

"Short distance commutes in India are a big problem and the last few years have shown that Indian customers are willing to pay for appropriate value and tech driven convenience," said Vinod Murali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Alteria Capital.

Alteria provides venture debt to high-growth, innovative Indian startups with a cheque size ranging from Rs 2 crore to Rs 100 crore. It has a total corpus of Rs 800 crore with a greenshoe option of Rs 200 crore.

Alteria's current portfolio includes food startup Fingerlix, ed-tech firm Toppr, and RawPressery, among others. The fund competes with InnoVen Capital, IntelleGrow and Trifecta Capital.