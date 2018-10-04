App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alteria Capital announces second close of maiden fund at Rs 625 crore

It has also invested Rs 8 crore of venture debt in Vogo, a scooter rental platform, in a series-A funding round led by Ola Cabs, Stellaris and Matrix Venture Partners

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Venture debt firm Alteria Capital has announced the second close of its maiden fund at Rs 625 crore with anchor investments from SIDBI, IndusInd Bank, and a domestic family office foundation.

The company expects to achieve the final close of the fund in the next few months. It has also invested Rs 8 crore of venture debt in Vogo, a scooter rental platform, in a series-A funding round led by Ola Cabs, Stellaris and Matrix Venture Partners.

"We believe that the wealth of experience Alteria's team brings to the table and their excellent network in India and abroad will help us to grow faster and make Vogo available to more customers," said Anand Ayyadurai, Founder & CEO of Vogo.

Vogo was founded by Anand Ayyadurai, Padmanabhan Balakrishnan and Sanchit Mittal, who have held leadership roles across a number of top companies, including Flipkart, Lazada, Zoomcar, and Housing.

related news

"Short distance commutes in India are a big problem and the last few years have shown that Indian customers are willing to pay for appropriate value and tech driven convenience," said Vinod Murali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Alteria Capital.

Alteria provides venture debt to high-growth, innovative Indian startups with a cheque size ranging from Rs 2 crore to Rs 100 crore. It has a total corpus of Rs 800 crore with a greenshoe option of Rs 200 crore.

Alteria's current portfolio includes food startup Fingerlix, ed-tech firm Toppr, and RawPressery, among others. The fund competes with InnoVen Capital, IntelleGrow and Trifecta Capital.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 11:22 am

tags #Alteria Capital #Startup

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Forbes India Rich List 2018: Mukesh Ambani wealthiest, Azim Premji a distant second

Forbes India Rich List 2018: Mukesh Ambani wealthiest, Azim Premji a distant second

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.