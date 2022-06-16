AlphaSense raises $225 million funding led by Goldman Sachs, Viking Global at $1.7 billion valuation

New York-based market intelligence platform AlphaSense has raised $225 million in Series D funding round, led by the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Viking Global Investors. The new round also includes an undisclosed amount of debt investment from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, an American multinational investment management corporation.

AlphaSense in a statement on June 16, announced that the current round of funding values the company at $1.7 billion, nearly double the valuation of its last round. The company plans to use the funds infused to invest in product development, content expansion, customer support, and to drive organic growth.

In addition, the platform intends to use the funding to grow across all offices globally, including its innovation hubs in India, which are located in Pune, Mumbai and Delhi. Headquartered in New York City, AlphaSense currently employs over 1,000 people across offices in the United States, UK, Finland, Germany, and India.

Founded in 2011 by Jack Kokko and Raj Neervannan, AlphaSense leverages technology powered by AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Natural language processing (NLP) to extract relevant insights from public and private content, including company filings, earnings transcripts, expert call transcripts, news, trade journals, and equity research.

“The Series D round highlights investor confidence and shows the quick pace at which AlphaSense has been growing. The fresh funding will help us improve our value offering, furthering our mission to help companies across industries make better decisions faster and with greater confidence,” said Neervannan, who is also the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at AlphaSense.

He added, “We recently doubled our India presence to over 325 people with the recent addition of our Delhi office, and, with our hiring efforts underway to recruit the best talent, we expect our employee count to continue to grow substantially in the coming months.”

The company informed that the annual recurring revenue (ARR) has exceeded $100 million, this year. In addition, AlphaSense said it experienced gains in other key metrics, including user and customer base, which both grew by well over 100% from the previous year.

AlphaSense claimed to have a base of 3,500 customers including over 78 percent of the S&P 100, 97 percent of the Dow 50, many from top asset management firms and banks in wide-ranging industries such as energy, industrials, consumer goods, and technology.

“We are excited to upsize our investment in AlphaSense,” said Holger Staude, a Managing Director within the Growth Equity business at Goldman Sachs. “Achieving high organic growth and strong business fundamentals while exceeding $100 million in ARR is a substantial accomplishment and demonstrates the team’s focus on building an enduring business in a large market.”

Earlier in September 2021, AlphaSense raised $180 million Series C funding, also led by Goldman Sachs and Viking Global. Recently, in October 2021, the company acquired Stream by Mosaic, provider of a leading library of expert interview transcripts. It also acquired Sentieo, a financial intelligence platform designed for investors in a deal that was closed last month.