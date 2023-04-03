 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI poses a threat to many programming jobs, we need a strong policy around this, says Zoho's Sridhar Vembu

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Apr 03, 2023 / 06:18 PM IST

Zoho's Sridhar Vembu, along with two other top industry leaders, has submitted a proposal to the Central government, calling for an AI policy that promotes openness, transparency, and prevents worldwide monopolies.

Zoho CEO and co-founder Sridhar Vembu has been vocal about the potential impact of AI on the workforce, warning that it may cause disruption and pose a threat to many individuals.

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI), particularly the recently developed conversational AI platforms ChatGPT and GPT4, is posing a threat to the workforce, particularly programmers, said Sridhar Vembu, CEO and co-founder of Zoho.

“I had been internally saying this for the past 4-5 years that ChatGPT, GPT4 and other AI being developed today will first impact the jobs of many programmers," he said.

Vembu has been vocal about the potential impact of AI on the workforce, warning that it may cause disruption and pose a threat to many individuals.

"I have seen the potential for automation in software development and all the low code platforms are early indicators of this ChatGPT and GPT4 which is a risk, " he added.

