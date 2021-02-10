MARKET NEWS

Ahead of IPO, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech raises Rs 100 crore in funding

The gaming platform has invested Rs 300 crore in the last five years in the Indian gaming ecosystem.

Moneycontrol News
February 10, 2021 / 08:36 PM IST

Gaming firm Nazara Technologies, which is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has raised Rs 100 crore in funding from Instant Growth Ltd (IGL).

The fund was raised just weeks after it filed its preliminary papers with markets regulator Securities and Exchanges Commission of India (Sebi) to float an initial public offering (IPO).

The funds will be used towards forging alliances and acquisitions to further bolster its position in the gaming ecosystem as well as strengthening its gamified learning offerings, Nazara Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Manish Agarwal said.

The gaming firm has invested Rs 300 crore in the last five years in the Indian gaming ecosystem.

IGL is an investment vehicle of the North America-based LPs of Hornbill Orchid India Fund. IGL is advised by Hornbill Capital Advisers LLP, an India-based investment advisory firm founded by Manoj Thakur in 2014.

Nazara Technologies is a leading India-based diversified gaming and sports media platform with a presence in India and across emerging and developed global markets such as Africa and North America, with offerings across the interactive gaming, eSports and gamified early learning ecosystems.

It owns some of the most recognisable IP  including WCC and CarromClash in mobile games, Kiddopia in gamified early learning, Nodwin and Sportskeeda in eSports and eSports media, and Halaplay Technologies Private Limited (Halaplay) and Qunami in skill-based, fantasy and trivia games.

With inputs from agencies.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #gaming #Nazara Technologies #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
first published: Feb 10, 2021 08:36 pm

