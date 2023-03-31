 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ahead of IPL 2023, Dream11 parent launches a UPI payments app DreamX

Vikas SN
Mar 31, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST

DreamX launch comes just ahead of the 2023 edition of the IPL tournament that is set to begin on March 31.

Dream11 users will be able to make UPI transfers to their friends and family, and pay for offline and online purchases by scanning QR codes

Dream Sports, the parent firm of India's largest fantasy sports firm Dream11, is launching a mobile payments app called DreamX, in a possible bid to expand the ability of users to spend their winnings from the platform.

This move comes just ahead of the 2023 edition of the marquee Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament that is set to begin on March 31. IPL tournaments are typically crucial for fantasy sports platforms as they witness peak usage from players and also help in significant user acquisitions to grow their respective bases.

With this app, Dream Sports will likely take on rivals such as PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm. That said, DreamX appears to be linked to the user's Dream11 account at the time of writing this article. One cannot sign up for the service on the DreamX app itself. Notably, Dream11 claimed to have 160 million active users as of December 2022.

"DreamX is a FinTech from the house of Dream Sports, India's leading Sports Technology company with brands like Dream11, Dream Capital, FanCode & DreamSetGo in its portfolio. It is currently in the beta phase and limited to our current set of users" a Dream Sports spokesperson said in a statement in response to Moneycontrol's queries.