Agri-tech startup Aqgromalin raises Rs 2 crore from angel investors

The company aims to utilise the capital in setting up 500 micro-farms in the states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, it said in a statement.

PTI
December 28, 2020 / 07:56 PM IST
Source: Pixabay

Agri-tech startup Aqgromalin on Monday said it has raised Rs 2 crore from angel investors participating from the Middle East.

The company aims to utilise the capital in setting up 500 micro-farms in the states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, it said in a statement.

Aqgromalin supplements the income of small landholding farmers through ready to implement micro-farms mainly in the areas of Animal Husbandry and Aquaculture.

Prasanna Manogaran and Bharani C L, co-founders of Aqgromalin said: "Our company plans to utilise these funds in improving and accelerating the implementation of micro-farms that is going to uplift the living of the farmers. Additionally, our plans to strengthen the technology backed platform will drive the business forward in the domain of agri-tech."

Aqgromalin, which was founded in 2019, has presence in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. It aims to supplement the income of small landholding farmers through ready to implement micro-farms. It makes access easier for various agricultural implements and technology.

The agri-tech startup follows a comprehensive approach to help farmers utilise their existing farm assets and broaden their agricultural practices for better growth.

Furthermore, the company provides access to necessary inputs and all required materials to immediately start operations including – extensive training for the cultivation of crops, raising farmers' awareness for the common diseases, and equipping them with expert skills to troubleshoot and increase yield, the statement said.

The company has designed an optional buy policy for the farmers at a fair market price. Moreover, it works closely with financial institutions to aid the deserving farmers and improve their accessibility to a formal credit system to reduce the burden of interest on them.
PTI
TAGS: #agriculture #Aqgromalin #Business #Startup
first published: Dec 28, 2020 07:56 pm

