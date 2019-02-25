After organic eggs, Omega 3 eggs becoming the new rage

Moneycontrol News

Given the rise in the concept of healthy living and diet among millennials, hybrid food is gaining immense significance. However, not many organic or vitamin-infused food items come cheap.

To break this concept, Delhi-based Treue Food Trading is working on the production of Omega-3 eggs in India, which will come at a fraction of the price of existing alternatives such as fish or flaxseed.

Omega-3 fatty acid is crucial for brain and heart health and Indian diet does not provide enough of it.

Indian consumers are mostly not aware of the level of Omega-3 required in their bodies.

Recognising this gap, Chirag Sabunani and Vikas Gupta are working to solve this need sustainably and affordably.

"This is a small segment premium market and we are looking to make Omega-3 eggs now become the basic standard for those who can afford it," said Vikas Gupta, co-founder of Tueue.

"Eggs are not just an affordable form of nutrition, but are also easily accessible to the majority of our people. In Mumbai alone, two crore eggs are sold every day, an indicative number illustrating that eggs are the perfect way for us to get more Omega-3 into everyone’s diet," said Gupta.

The cost of a regular egg is Rs 4-5 while Omega 3 eggs come at an added cost of less than Rs 1 per unit.

The duo is working with scientist Mahabaleshwar Hegde to produce these eggs.

The company is currently able to guarantee 250 mg of Omega 3 per egg. It does so by feeding hens poultry feed made from a special variety of flaxseed.

Hegde’s work on flaxseed and supporting flax farmers has also been recognised by the Indian government and the World Bank.

"With the technology now in place, our goal is to establish Omega-3 enriched eggs as the new basic standard that families enjoy with their loved ones," said Sabunani.

The company claims that unlike a normal egg, the Omega-3 egg is very healthy as the bird feed completely transforms its fat into healthy fat by increasing Omega-3 and Vitamin E (double than that of a normal egg) and decreasing cholesterol, Omega-6 and saturated fat.