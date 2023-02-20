 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Admission services platform AdmitKard raises Rs 50 crore from GSV Ventures

Nikhil Patwardhan
New Delhi / Feb 20, 2023 / 07:09 PM IST

AdmitKard plans to use the funds to expand to more services, hire more people across departments and become an end-to-end admission services provider by launching services such as financing and scholarships, the company’s co-founder Piyush Bhartiya, co-founder, AdmitKard told Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the summit

AdmitKard, an end-to-end admission services platform for students wishing to study abroad, has raised Rs 50 crore from GSV Ventures and a few smaller investors to capitalise on the surge in demand for overseas learning amid countries reopening their borders post Covid-19.

The company, which counts a bunch of edtech founders including Vamsi Krishna and Pulkit Jain of Vedantu, Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini of Unacademy, and Mayank Kumar from upGrad among others, as its investors, raised the funds at a valuation of Rs 250 crore. The fundraiser was announced at the GSV Emeritus India Summit on February 20.

AdmitKard plans to use the funds to expand to more services, hire more people across departments and become an end-to-end admission services provider by launching services such as financing and scholarships, the company’s co-founder Piyush Bhartiya, co-founder, AdmitKard told Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the summit.

Bhartiya also said that the company plans to penetrate deeper into the country. Currently, AdmitKard has presence in about 70 cities in the country and the company plans to widen its reach to about 200–250 cities, Bhartiya said.