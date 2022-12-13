 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance is India's most-visible company: Report

PTI
Dec 13, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd, India's largest corporate by revenues, profits, and market value, topped the 2022 Wizikey Newsmakers report as India's most-visible corporate in the media.

State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, and One 97 Communications Limited, which owns Paytm, are the other firms in the top five rankings, Wizikey said in a statement.

The rankings are based on Wizikey's News Score which measures news visibility for brands & individuals by analyzing the volume of news, headlines presence, and the reach of publications.

Wizikey's AI and ML technology gathers media intelligence from over 50 million news articles across 400,000-plus online publications. The report considered over 1000 Indian corporates for analysis.

For its No.1 position Reliance has a news score of 92.56 for 2022, becoming the first Indian company ever to cross the threshold of 90. Reliance improved its news score from 84.9 in 2021.

Wizikey's news score is the world's first standardised metric to measure news visibility for brands and individuals using artificial intelligence, big data, machine learning and media intelligence.