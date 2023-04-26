 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
55% investors felt early stage startups were overvalued in 2022 : InnoVen Capital Report

Debangana Ghosh
Apr 26, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST

According to the report, Climate-tech, Fintech and SaaS will be the hottest sectors to invest in 2023, even as the funding slowdown from 2022 is expected to persist.

Around 55 percent of the institutional investors in the seed & pre-series A stage surveyed believe that early-stage companies were overvalued in 2022, a report by venture debt firm InnoVen Capital said, as early-stage investing skyrocketed last year amidst funding winter.

2022 was also a major year for fundraising by domestic and global venture capital firms to invest in early-stage startups across India and Southeast Asia. These include Sequoia Capital’s $2.85 billion fundraising, Elevation Capital’s $670 million round, Accel Partners $650 million round, B Capital’s $250 million round and Lightspeed Ventures’ $500 million round to name a few. But the wider deployment of most of these funds is yet to be seen as investors became wary of valuations, ability to turn profitable and governance issues.

According to the report, about 50 percent of investors expect a slower funding environment in 2023 while 30 expect it to be flat.

While the top segments to attract early-stage funding were B2B platforms, fintech and enterprise SaaS; this year it’s going to climate-tech along with fintech and SaaS.