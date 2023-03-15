 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
2023 will be the beginning of ‘India Stack’ going global, investors remain bullish: Report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST

The year 2022 also saw new emerging segments like EV, agritech and AI gaining limelight. EVs grew 2.4x in overall investment value due to policy led cost competitiveness, growth in adoption, innovative business models and broader interest across the value chain.

Going forward, the private philanthropic giving in India is estimated to grow at 11 per cent per annum and reach 1.86 lakh crore in FY27, the report said. (Representative Image)

The year 2023 will be the beginning of the India tech stack going global with cross border UPI, open APIs to enable eKYC among other services being leveraged by other countries, a report by global management consultancy Bain & Company and Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) said.

While in line with global funding slowdown, India too saw a dip in deal value by 33 percent from $38.5 billion to $25.7 billion over 2021–22, in the longer term global investors remain bullish on the India story backed by solid macro-fundamentals, a large consumption opportunity, a sizeable workforce entering the formal economy, a digitally enabled population, and a deepening innovation ecosystem, the report said.

“SaaS and fintech will remain significant—while regulatory oversight may have some effect on fintech, focus on globalisation of the India Stack (e.g., cross-border Unified Payments Interface [UPI], identity, cross-border commerce) is likely to open up new avenues,” Bain & Company said.

Overall, Software-as-a-service (SaaS) and fintech continued to see momentum relative to 2021, growing from around 25% to ~35% of the total funding in 2022. Funding grew 1.0x in SaaS, led by increasing depth in assets, and 0.9x in fintech, led by innovation in emergent segment. SaaS raised over $4 billion in investments in India.