2021 was a boom year for startups and venture capitalists. Will 2022 see a repeat?

Indian startups and investors are ending an overwhelmingly impressive year that saw it all: record valuations, large funding rounds, the birth of over 40 unicorns, and public listings that went in both directions.

In the latest episode of Moneycontrol Masterclass, experts look back on 2021 and make their predictions for the new year. They are Info Edge cofounder Sanjeev Bikhchandani; A91 Partners general partner Abhay Pandey; Edelweiss Asset Management chief executive officer Radhika Gupta; and Infra.Market cofounder Souvik Sengupta.

“Food delivery app Zomato’s initial public offering (IPO) was a tipping point for startups. It showed that startups that were built over the last decade have what it takes to go public in India,” said Sengupta, adding that the number of companies to go public is more important for the ecosystem than the number of unicorns being born (startups having a valuation of at least a billion dollars).

Besides Zomato, cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa and others rose to record valuations in their market debuts, flying far higher than peers and expected multiples. However, digital payments startup Paytm and others declined sharply on listing.

“There is a greater acceptance of new-age companies…But I don't believe that private market valuations can be totally divorced from public market valuations. While funding may continue, will valuations continue where they are six to nine months from now is a question mark, if a number of these IPOs stay under water,” Bikhchandani said.

The 2021 period also marked a mixed year for venture capitalists (VCs) that saw their portfolio companies surge in valuation but struggled to get into new deals as well as faced rejection and more competition than ever before.

“It's been a frustrating year for VCs like us. But we are all doing much better today,” Pandey admitted, adding that the funding boom will continue into 2022 but whether it will cross this year's $30 billion or fall short of the mark is anyone’s guess. “It will definitely be more than what we used to see before 2021. Some money will move from the China market to India,” he said.

Despite record demand from retail investors for startup IPOs, it is unclear whether companies can count on them consistently.

“When you had a few successful listings earlier this year, there was a lot of positive sentiment around IPOs. Then you had a couple of troubled listings and that sentiment turned very quickly. Retail sentiment is very volatile at best and very momentum-driven. What we have historically seen is retail investors have not made too much money in IPOs,” Gupta said.

Sengupta was optimistic that business-to-business (B2B) companies like Infra.Market will see strong demand when they go public, although these companies are less known to the general public and not as richly valued. “Most B2B companies have better unit economics than B2C (business to consumer) firms. Some B2B companies will give tough competition to even their listed counterparts because of the scale they have achieved,” he said.

Guests also shared their greatest fears and hopes from 2022. “The greatest hope for 2022 is that the listed market diversifies away from old-age businesses and industries and is finally represented by the new economy whether it is gaming, ecommerce, etc.,” Gupta said.

Bikhchandani's greatest fear is that liquidity dries up and many otherwise good companies get into trouble while Sengupta hopes for overall acceptance of startups in public markets.

“Companies showed strong performance this year; hopefully this continues along with the funding. But, we should not go back to the age of founders becoming promoters,” Pandey said.