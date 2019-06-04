App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 01:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

1,862 start-ups registered with GeM portal received orders worth Rs 275 crore: DPIIT secy Ramesh Abhishek

The portal was launched in August 2016 for online purchase of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

As many as 1,862 start-ups have registered with the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal and have received orders worth Rs 275 crore till April, a top official said on June 4.

The portal was launched in August 2016 for online purchase of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments.

Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Ramesh Abhishek said start-ups can now get government orders on GeM Startup Runway, while getting exemption from prior turnover, prior experience and earnest money deposits.

Close

"1,862 start-ups have registered, receiving 7,697 orders worth Rs 275 crore till April," he said in a series of tweets.

related news

He also said 1,87,004 jobs have been reported by 16,105 start-ups, which are recognised by the department.

"With each direct job leading to 3X indirect jobs, total jobs created by these start-ups are estimated at more than 5.6 lakh,' he said.

Further, the secretary informed that SIDBI has committed Rs 2,570 crore from Fund of Funds to 45 venture funds, catalysing investments of more than Rs 25,000 crore.

"244 start-ups have received funding of Rs 1,561 crore," he said.

On patent front, he said 1,496 enterprises have received 80 percent rebate in patent filing fees, while 2,761 have got 50 percent rebate in trademark filing fees.

"389 avail expedited examination. 103 patents are granted. The fastest patent was granted in 81 days," Abhishek said.

Startup India is the flagship initiative of the government, launched in January 2016, which intends to build a strong ecosystem for the growth of start-up businesses to drive sustainable economic growth and generate employment opportunities.

The Startup India action plan provides tax and other incentives.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #Business #India #Startup

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.