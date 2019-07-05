Startup industry hails Budget 2019

With the announcement of an exclusive television channel for startups, easing out of angel tax norms and hassle free grants for entrepreneurs, the government has done one thing for sure -- convinced the nation that it wants to promote businesses.

The idea is to ensure that the message goes to the bottom of pyramid that the government will remove every hurdle obstructing the growth of young companies in India given that they fulfil their obligations rightfully.

To begin with, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced tax relaxation for angel investors and startups by stressing upon the fact that if these individuals file the requisite declarations and provide information in their return, they will not be subject to any kind of scrutiny by the Income Tax Department.

She also said that special administrative arrangements shall be made by the Central Board of Direct Taxes for pending assessments of startups and redressal of their grievances.

Startups will also not be required to justify fair market value of their shares issued to Category-II Alternative Investment Funds. Valuation of shares issued to these funds shall be beyond the scope of income tax scrutiny.

The move has been widely hailed by the startups community, which was getting heavily impacted by notices coming from the Income Tax Department.

"Startups are a barometer of the positive energy and hope in an economy. The various measures announced in today's budget seek to nurture this spirit in various ways," said Kunal Bahl, CEO and co-founder, Snapdeal.

In order to include technology even in the areas of agriculture and traditional industries, the Finance Minister also announced the Scheme for Promotion of Innovation, Rural Industry and Entrepreneurship’ (ASPIRE).

Under this scheme, 80 livelihood business incubators and 20 technology business incubators will be set up with an aim to develop 75,000 skilled entrepreneurs in the agro-rural industry.

"It is good to see the government renew its commitment to boost ‘digital India’ in the budget. The government’s vision on bridging the rural-urban divide with internet penetration will be pivotal in transforming India into a $5 trillion economy," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart Group.

"With a host of incentives announced for the start-up ecosystem, the most noteworthy effort being the tax relaxation for VCs and private equity firms. The intent of the budget is clearly to provide much needed impetus to the entrepreneurial spirit," said Rahul Garg, Founder, Moglix.

With an aim to boost the micro medium and small enterprises, she announced an interest subvention scheme with an outlay of Rs 350 crore for 2019-20.

There's also been an announcement for the launch of an exclusive TV channel under the Doordarshan bouquet to provide a platform for startups. It will act as a platform to promote startups and connect them with investors.

The government also proposed incentives for startups including tax breaks on AIFs, venture capitalists and private equity investors.

The idea is to create a favourable tax environment for venture capitalists (VCs) and private equity (PE) firms as part of the broad strategy to ease fund flow to start-ups and small businesses.