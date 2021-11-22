MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Startup Homversity raises $1,55,000 from investors to expand operations

This round is led by Shuru-Up, while a consortium of their syndicates including Growth-Sense, ValCreators, BeyPar Innovations LLP, and angel iInvestors like Asit Oberoi also participated.

PTI
November 22, 2021 / 05:06 PM IST
(Representative image)

(Representative image)

Homversity, which is a student housing marketplace, has raised USD 1,55,000 to expand its operations. This round is led by Shuru-Up, while a consortium of their syndicates including Growth-Sense, ValCreators, BeyPar Innovations LLP, and angel iInvestors like Asit Oberoi also participated.

Homversity, which was started in 2017 as a college project in a hostel room in Dehradun by Saurav Kumar Sinha, aims to create a verified ecosystem that would organise India's multi-billion dollar and rapidly growing student housing market, the company said in a statement.

ALSO READ: D2C startup Sleepy Owl raises $6.5 million in Series A funding

"Homversity will be utilising the funds for upgrading their technology on all ends, hiring new talents, and expanding services nationwide to over 100 cities," It had raised $1,35,000 pre-seed funding in 2019 by the La-Gajjar Group in Gujarat.

 
PTI
Tags: #Asit Oberoi #Homversity #Startup
first published: Nov 22, 2021 05:06 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.