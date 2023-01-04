Started a business? These four tips will make you more productive

In a highly competitive marketplace, you need to stand out to attract customers (Representative Image)

In the last edition of the Smart Growth column, I had covered four essential tips for starting a business. In this edition, I will focus on a few smart rules for avoiding hassles as you start your business journey.

-Take marketing seriously. Once you are ready to roll up your sleeves and get down to business, realise that marketing is most critical to drive growth. Just announcing the name of your business or a website will not drive customers to you. In a highly competitive marketplace, you need to stand out to attract customers, unless you were selling Covid vaccines at the beginning of 2020. You need to show value to potential customers. Remember, that as a small business you do not have the deep pockets to advertise all over the place.

When people say marketing, don’t construe it as just advertising. It involves a bit of market research to find out the right target customers, pricing, promotion, and distribution. Once these are clear, you move to the tactical level – how much to spend and where. Should we take social media in a big way or print ads? Content marketing or just PR? Will the promotion pyramid model work for us? Once decided, focus on it from the very beginning – results will take some time. Invest adequately not just in terms of money, but also time and effort.

Just having the accounting software is not enough, you may need an actual accountant to help you set things up and update the right numbers. This person can be engaged on a man-day / man-hour basis and paid accordingly. The chartered accountant (CA) can help you set up the accounting system and make it regulatory compliant. He can advise regarding your accounting and taxation issues. He can also handle the quarterly filing of GST (if applicable) and advance taxes. Ensure that you file advance taxes and avoid penalties and interest. The accountant will take care of the tedious paperwork, while you can focus on growing your business without such distractions.

- Be a smart taskmaster. Many productivity books advise you wrongly when they say you should not check your email for the first half of the day. Instead, they should have advised that you should learn how to scan and prioritise urgent mails for quick resolution. Customer and supplier mails are most critical for a new business on the growth path. Yes, spending time on irrelevant mails is a waste of your time. But in the early days of a business every mail could be important. Allocate 30 minutes first thing in the morning for scanning mails. Use a good spam filter so that you don’t waste time on junk mails.

Of course, it is important to have a task sheet for the day, and you need to keep some time for miscellaneous unscheduled work since there will always be some of that with any new venture. Remember that most of us cannot do more than six hours of productive work in a day – research has demonstrated this and yet people stay in office for more than nine hours.

After scanning your mails, you need 30 mins to review the tasks at hand. Then drive the agenda for the day. Emergencies are not very common in the early days of business, but taking care of basics will ensure that you have time to attend to critical issues on priority – especially if you have business interests across time zones.

- Resist the urge to micro-manage. As a new entrepreneur, the tendency is to assume that only you know what needs to be done and how. Plus, you have more at stake and you will want to control everything since you assume you know better. It is fine in the early days, but thereafter it will release toxins in your brain and drain you out as you progress in your business. Instead, it will be best if you train whatever few employees you may have to do things right and let them handle it while overseeing from afar.

For things you are not familiar with, organise the right training programme for your employees and empower them to lead that area. Have an open-door policy for the few employees you have in the beginning.

Do not make your employees run their decisions past you. Once you do that none of them will ever take any initiative. Guide and mentor them but do not decide for them all the time, unless it is critical.

When more employees join, build a structure so that not all need to come to you for guidance. Use tech tools to drive projects, processes, and for overall productivity. Collaboration is key for better alignment of work and tasks. Make sure that despite all the tools, face-to-face meetings occur on a daily basis even if for 15 minutes. Eventually you can plan for a longer weekly meeting.