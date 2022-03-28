Start your financial year by investing intelligently with Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

With the new financial year around the corner, now is the right time to reflect on your investments and re-assess them basis the yearly financial goals. Besides high earning market-linked tools, every investment portfolio must include a risk-mitigating secure investment option.

A fixed deposit is a wise investment option that isn't affected by market volatilities, helping you grow your savings with minimum risk. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is a sound instrument that offers safe and generous returns on deposits.

This article will help you understand why investing in a Bajaj Finance FD can be a smart move in the new financial year.

Earn more with high FD rates

Bajaj Finance FD offers one of the highest FD rates, up to 6.80% p.a. for citizens aged below 60 and up to 7.05% p.a. for senior citizens. The rate locked in on booking a deposit is fixed and isn't linked to the market performance. It can help align your investments to the financial goals and help you achieve them efficiently. One can calculate their returns even before investing by using the FD calculator on the official website.

Citizen aged below 60 years

Initial deposit Tenor Interest rate applicable Maturity amount Rs. 5,00,000 12 months 5.65% p.a. Rs. 5,28,250 Rs. 10,00,000 12 months 5.65% p.a. Rs. 10,56,500

Senior Citizen

Initial deposit Tenor Interest rate applicable Maturity amount Rs. 5,00,000 12 months 5.90% p.a. Rs. 5,29,500 Rs. 10,00,000 12 months 5.90% p.a. Rs. 10,59,000

To understand better, here's a look at short-term investments made by individuals over a tenor of 12 months.

As the tables suggest, senior citizens get an additional rate benefit of up to 0.25% p.a. on their investments.

Safety and credibility

Safety of returns is a crucial parameter when looking for an intelligent investment avenue for the coming financial year. Bajaj Finance FD has been accredited with CRISIL FAAA and ICRA MAAA ratings. With such high credit ratings backing the instrument, one can expect secured proceeds and zero defaults, knowing that the money is in good hands.

Save with small monthly deposits

Bajaj Finance offers an industry-first monthly savings option, the Systematic Deposit Plan.

Investors can make small monthly contributions, starting at just Rs. 5000. These contributions will be treated as independent fixed deposits.

The FD calculator can estimate the gains and fine-tune one's asset for optimal returns. It works just like a SIP, except for the risk of capital loss caused due to volatile market crashes.

The Systematic Deposit Plan offers two variants, the Single Maturity Scheme and the Monthly Maturity Scheme. Investors can choose a variant based on their liquidity requirements and goals.

One can yield a significant corpus at maturity with the single Maturity Scheme. However, if you wish to receive recurring payouts every month, the Monthly Maturity Scheme is an ideal choice. You can choose from a flexible tenor of 12 to 60 months. Your payout will vary based on the scheme you choose. This facility is beneficial for young investors who cannot build a sizeable corpus for investment in one go. It helps in teaching a savings habit early on in life.

Easy online investment process

Investing in Bajaj Finance FD is now easier than ever. You can invest from the comfort of your homes by filling out an online form and submitting minimal documents. With this end-to-end paperless process, you can book an FD in just a few minutes.

With the above information, it is safe to state that Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit can effectively hedge your portfolio against risks and grow your savings reliably. Book a Bajaj Finance online FD from the comfort of your home and start the new financial year on the right foot!

