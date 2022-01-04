Sanjay Bhargava, India head of Elon Musk's Starlink, steps down citing personal reasons

(Representative image)

Billionaire Elon Musk-led Starlink's country director for India, Sanjay Bhargava, announced on January 4 that he has stepped down from his post at the satellite internet venture. He also added that his resignation stood effective from December 31, 2021 onwards.

"I have stepped down as Country Director and Chairman of the Board of Starlink India for personal reasons. My last working day was December 31, 2021," Bhargava wrote on his LinkedIn page. Among other details, Bhargava appealed for privacy.

The IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Bombay alumni joined Starlink in October 2021.

The development comes after Starlink told its members earlier on Tuesday that the Indian government had asked the company to refund all its pre-orders until it receives licences to operate in the country.

A division of Musk's SpaceX aerospace company, Starlink, has already received over 5,000 pre-orders for its devices in India but is struggling to receive commercial licences without which it cannot offer any services in the country.

The Indian government has advised people against subscribing to Starlink without a licence and also warned the company, ordering it to refrain from taking bookings and rendering services.