Starbucks to open outlets in Indian cities with less than 50 lakh population

Starbucks India is looking to open outlets in smaller cities with population of less than 50 lakh in the next fiscal year, according to a report by Mint.

The company's Chief Executive Officer Sumitro Ghosh confirmed the development to the newspaper. In FY18, Starbucks opened 25 new stores in India.

The move is a part of the coffeehouse chain's long-term goal of making India one of its top five markets in terms of number of stores, the news daily reported.

"We are happy with the growth we are witnessing in India. This year, we’ll open more stores than the previous year. Every market is different, and each market takes its time to mature. We are here for just five-and-half years, and we are already looking at newer cities, especially tier-II and those with population less than five million for new stores. We're confident India will be among the top five markets in the longer term," Ghosh was quoted as saying.

Starbucks currently has 120 stores in the country, fewer than most of the 27 countries in which it has a presence. The company had opened its first store in India in October 2012.

The company's main rival and India's largest coffeehouse chain Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) has more than 1,550 outlets in the country.

The American coffee company has maximum outlets in the US, followed by China, Canada, Japan and UK. It runs more than 900 outlets in UK, its fifth largest market in terms of number of stores.