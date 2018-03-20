Starbucks opens 3 outlets in Kolkata, plans more

Tata Starbucks Private Limited, a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Global Beverages and Starbucks Coffee of the US, would expand its presence in the metropolis from three stores now, a company official said.

The premium coffee chain today made its maiden entry to the city with three stores in two shopping malls and one on a high street.

"Starbucks has come to Kolkata in the sixth year of its operations in India with three stores. We intend to expand the number in future," CEO of Tata Starbucks, Sumitro Ghosh said.

Ghosh said that Starbucks story of growth in India has been the fastest with a total of 113 stores across seven cities including Kolkata.

"We plan to take the number to 115 by opening two more by the end of March 2018," he told reporters here today. During 2017-18, the company would add 24 stores across the country.

With maximum number of stores in Mumbai at 43, thecoffee chain is present in other places like Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune.

"The company has a strategic plan wherever it goes. We want to make it successful in the long-term," Ghosh said.

The company would first develop on the existing cities and then go to newer places, he said.

Starbucks sources coffee from Tata Coffee and imports.