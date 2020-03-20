App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Star Health launches policy to cover Covid-19 patients without travel history exclusions

The policy is available under two sum insured options of Rs 21,000 and Rs 42,000 at premiums of Rs 459 plus GST and Rs 918 plus GST, respectively.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Star Health and Allied Insurance on March 20 launched a benefit policy to cover all those who test positive for novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and require hospitalisation.

The 'Star Novel Coronavirus' policy will provide a lump sum payment to any insured between age 18 to 65 years, who is declared positive by a government accredited test and is hospitalised for the same, the private health insurer said in a release here.

Importantly, the policy does not have any international travel history related exclusions, it added.

Anyone up to the age of 65 years can purchase the policy online or through the company's network of agents without having to undergo any pre-medical screening.

"The coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and it is necessary that Indian citizens protect themselves against this virus. This policy has been designed to cover those who test positive, whether or not they have travelled beyond the country's borders. It will help provide a lump-sum pay out for those affected to meet their hospitalisation expenses,” Star Health and Allied Insurance Managing Director Anand Roy said.

All its regular health insurance plans cover for treatment against COVID-19, he added.

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #Star Health and Allied Insurance

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.