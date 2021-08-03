MARKET NEWS

Standing Committee on Finance raps IBC over unsustainable haircuts, says 13,000 cases worth Rs 9 lakh crore pending

The committee has recommended that the design and implementation of IBC must be revisited and a benchmark must be set for the quantum of haircuts.

Moneycontrol News
August 03, 2021 / 02:44 PM IST

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has deviated from its original objectives, Standing Committee on Finance on IBC observed on August 3.

The committee slammed the IBC stating that it has lost its basic design and deviated from its original objectives.

The amendments to  IBC have given it a "different orientation, nor originally envisioned," the committee said.

On July 28, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which proposes a pre-packaged insolvency resolution mechanism for micro, small and medium enterprises, was passed in the Lok Sabha.

It replaces the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, which was promulgated on April 4. It proposes a pre-packaged resolution process for micro, small and medium enterprises.

The committee noted that about 13,000 cases worth 9 lakh crore pending beyond 180 days are with IBC. It also observed that IBC has low recovery rates with 95 percent haircuts and over 71 percent cases pending for over 180 days.

The panel observed that disproportionately large and unsustainable haircuts have been taken by financial creditors.

The committee recommended that the design and implementation of IBC must be revisited and that a benchmark must be set for the quantum of haircuts.

The committee also expressed its apprehension on fresh graduates without experience being appointed as insolvency/resolution professionals and noted that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India must frame rules for the selection of resolution professionals.
