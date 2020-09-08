Standard Chartered fined Rs 100 crore for violating forex rules during Tamilnad Mercantile Bank takeover bid

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has slapped a Rs 100 crore ($13.6 million) fine on Standard Chartered Plc for violating rules under the Foreign Exchange Management Act during the takeover of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) in 2007.

An eight-year-long probe by the agency found the British bank violated India's foreign exchange rules when working with a group of investors to buy stake in the local bank, Bloomberg reported.

The penalty was imposed in an order in August by Sushil Kumar, Special Director, ED who said, “senior officials at Standard Chartered saw an investment in TMB shares as an opportunity that might ripen into an eventually larger ownership for the bank … also acted as a custodian for shares on the deal.”

TMB has also been fined Rs 17 crore for similar charges, the order said.

Standard Chartered confirmed the order and said it was “evaluating it”. TMB refused to comment and the ED did not respond, the report added.

TMB had in 2007 transferred 46,862 shares to overseas investors Swiss Re Investors, Cuna Group, FI Investments and GHI without permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI); and some of these share were then transferred to Standard Chartered affiliate Sub-Continental Equities in April 2008 – again without RBI permission, the order said.

“The transfers were carried out using escrow accounts with Standard Chartered, which also acted as the transaction agent and a lender to one of the investors on the deal,” it added.