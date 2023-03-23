 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Standalone senior living communities a flop show, integrated models gaining traction

Moneycontrol.com
Mar 23, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Experts say most investments in senior living apartments are being done by the younger generation. While standalone senior living communities have failed, townships, with children and younger people living next to seniors, make the integrated model an interesting buying proposition.

Representational Image

Bengaluru resident Nanda Padmanabha spent about one year looking for a senior living stay for her mother, who is in her seventies. "After the pandemic, my mom wanted to lead an independent retired life. However, most of the proper senior living we found were either on the outskirts of Bengaluru or not within the affordable budget. Ultimately, we dropped the plan," she added.

What are senior living apartments?

Senior living apartments have special amenities like wheelchair-friendly doors, anti-skid flooring and specially retrofitted bathrooms for safety. Such apartments also have emergency bells in every unit and a public announcement system in common areas.

After COVID, senior living has gained major traction in India, with more families realising the potential of assisted living. Integrated housing complexes and townships, with a few towers set aside for senior living, are slowly becoming the go-to solution for the stagnant senior living segment across India.