    StanChart stops accepting Adani bonds as collateral: Report

    The move follows similar actions by Citigroup Inc.’s wealth arm and Credit Suisse Group AG, as the Adani securities were roiled by allegations of fraud from US-based Hindenburg Research. The Adani group has repeatedly denied the short seller’s allegations.

    Bloomberg
    February 06, 2023 / 06:30 AM IST
    Standard Chartered (Image: Moneycontrol)

    Standard Chartered Plc. has stopped accepting bonds of Adani Group firms as collateral on margin loans, ET Now television channel reported, without saying where it got the information.

    The lender has asked its private clients to top up their collateral for any shortfall, the report said.

    A Standard Chartered India spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

    The move follows similar actions by Citigroup Inc.’s wealth arm and Credit Suisse Group AG, as the Adani securities were roiled by allegations of fraud from US-based Hindenburg Research. The Adani group has repeatedly denied the short seller’s allegations.