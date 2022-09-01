Stake Sale to Adani needs permission from tax authorities: NDTV

Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group

New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), on August 31 said that a major stake that was purchased by the Adani Group will require clearance from the Indian Tax Authorities. This adds yet another hurdle to Adani's bid to take over a widely recognized media network.

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, the founders of NDTV were prohibited by the income tax department in 2017 from selling a part of their stake as a part of a reassessment of their taxes, NDTV said is a stock exchange filing.

NDTV and Adani have locked horns in public after the conglomerate, run by the richest man in the country, Gautam Adani, unveiled his plans to take over a majority stake in the popular media network. Adani has attempted to execute the takeover plan by acquiring a small Indian Company that gave him Rs 4 billion as loans to the founders of NDTV over a decade ago. This was given as an exchange for warrants that permitted it to purchase a stake in the media group at any point in time.

Last week, Adani Group said that it exercised those rights. But NDTV mentioned that the same was done without its consent.

NDTV als0 said on Wednesday that the tax authorities were also in the process of reviewing whether or not those loans gave rise to an estimated capital gain of 1.75 billion rupees, on the basis of the allegations that equated to a transfer of the controlling interest within the network.

It also stated that they had invited the Adani Group to join them in the application sent out to the tax authorities for clarification of it all. To which, the tax authorities and the Adani Group did not respond immediately, when requested for comments.