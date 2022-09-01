English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register to Markets League and get access to 25 session and add on offers
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Stake Sale to Adani needs permission from tax authorities: NDTV

    Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, the founders of NDTV were prohibited by the income tax department in 2017 from selling a part of their stake as a part of a reassessment of their taxes, said NDTV on Wednesday.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST
    Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group

    Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), on August 31 said that a major stake that was purchased by the Adani Group will require clearance from the Indian Tax Authorities. This adds yet another hurdle to Adani's bid to take over a widely recognized media network.


    Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, the founders of NDTV were prohibited by the income tax department in 2017 from selling a part of their stake as a part of a reassessment of their taxes, NDTV said is a stock exchange filing.


    NDTV and Adani have locked horns in public after the conglomerate, run by the richest man in the country, Gautam Adani, unveiled his plans to take over a majority stake in the popular media network. Adani has attempted to execute the takeover plan by acquiring a small Indian Company that gave him  Rs 4 billion as loans to the founders of NDTV over a decade ago. This was given as an exchange for warrants that permitted it to purchase a stake in the media group at any point in time.


    Last week, Adani Group said that it exercised those rights. But NDTV mentioned that the same was done without its consent.


    NDTV als0 said on Wednesday that the tax authorities were also in the process of reviewing whether or not those loans gave rise to an estimated capital gain of 1.75 billion rupees, on the basis of the allegations that equated to a transfer of the controlling interest within the network.

    Close

    Related stories

    It also stated that they had invited the Adani Group to join them in the application sent out to the tax authorities for clarification of it all. To which, the tax authorities and the Adani Group did not respond immediately, when requested for comments.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Adani Group #NDTV #tax authorities
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 11:03 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.