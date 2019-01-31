App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 05:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Stake sale in SE Asia biz will improve Tata Steel's leverage profile: Fitch Ratings

As part of its strategic plan to exit non-core markets and focus more on the fast-growing home market, the domestic steel giant Monday signed an agreement to sell 70 per cent stake each in its two Southeast Asian arms to the HBIS Group of China for around USD 480 million.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Fitch Ratings on Thursday said Tata Steel's plan to sell majority stake in South-east Asia business will improve its leverage profile.

As part of its strategic plan to exit non-core markets and focus more on the fast-growing home market, the domestic steel giant Monday signed an agreement to sell 70 per cent stake each in its two Southeast Asian arms to the HBIS Group of China for around USD 480 million.

Tata Steel's wholly owned subsidiary T S Global Holdings signed definitive agreements with HBIS Group to divest majority stake in its South-East Asia business.

"Tata Steel Ltd's (TSL's) agreement to sell a majority stake in its south-east Asian steel-making operations will improve its leverage profile and allow it to focus on growing its highly profitable Indian business. However, we estimate the reduction in leverage to be limited due to the relatively minor nature of the assets," Fitch Ratings said in a statement.

related news

The transaction will also allow TSL to increase its focus on growth in ndia, where it benefits from relatively fast demand growth and high rofitability due to captive iron-ore and coal production, it added.

The agency also said that further acquisitions and weak steel prices may also hurt TSL's financial profile.

TSL recently acquired Bhushan Steel Ltd and acquisition of Usha Martin Ltd's steel business is likely to be completed by March 2019, it said, adding the company is open to further acquisitions for the additional 5 MTPA of capacity to achieve its 30 MTPA goal.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Fitch Ratings #Tata Steel

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.