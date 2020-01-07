App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 06:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Stake buy in KPCL to increase Adani Port's market share: Moody's

KPCL is a multi-cargo port that registered throughput volumes of 54.4 million tonne in 2018-19. KPCL is the second-largest private port in India by volume after APSEZ's Mundra port.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port Company by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will increase the latter's market share and diversity, Moody's Investors Service said on January 7. The analysis comes after APSEZ's acquisition of 75 per cent stake in debt-laden Krishnapatnam Port Company Ltd (KPCL) in Andhra Pradesh for Rs 5,625 crore in an all-cash deal.

Moody's said the acquisition is in line with APSEZ's target of throughput volumes of 400 MT by fiscal 2025.

KPCL is a multi-cargo port that registered throughput volumes of 54.4 million tonne in 2018-19. KPCL is the second-largest private port in India by volume after APSEZ's Mundra port.

Close

"The addition of KPCL to APSEZ portfolio will increase APSEZ's market share and its diversity, both geographically and in its cargo composition," Moody's said.

related news

It pointed out that APSEZ's leverage, as measured by funds from operations/debt, should remain above 15-18 per cent after the acquisition.

"While APSEZ's outstanding consolidated debt will significantly increase by 18 -20 per cent as a result of the acquisition, the refinancing risk is manageable because of the cash flow visibility from the group's assets, staggered nature of the debt maturities and diversified funding sources," said Abhishek Tyagi, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"In addition, the slightly weaker metrics post acquisition will be counterbalanced by KPCL's strong positioning and market share on the east coast of India," added Tyagi.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 7, 2020 06:25 pm

tags #Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone #Business #Market news #Moodys

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.