App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 08, 2019 02:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Stage set for Incredible India Road show in Singapore

The road show, being hosted by a 25-member Indian delegation, will provide a platform to the stakeholders of India's tourism industry to interact with their Singaporean counterparts, said the India Tourism Office in Singapore on Sunday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The 'Incredible India Road Show' will be held in Singapore on Monday, positioning the country as a preferred destination for tourists.

The road show, being hosted by a 25-member Indian delegation, will provide a platform to the stakeholders of India's tourism industry to interact with their Singaporean counterparts, said the India Tourism Office in Singapore on Sunday.

The Indian delegation consists of 25 tour operators and destination management companies along with representations from the state governments of Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

Close

Business-to-business meetings are scheduled to showcase India's diverse tourism products and services.

related news

The Indian tourism outlook is certainly very promising with an upward trend in Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs), it said.

India received around 10.56 million (provisional) FTAs in 2018 registering a growth of 5.2 percent over 2017.

A total of 1,75,852 tourists from Singapore visited India in 2017, a growth of 7.4 percent on the year, said the India Tourism Singapore office.

"The target is to encourage greater flow of tourists from Singapore through a multi-pronged approach, including proactive marketing strategies in partnership with the tourism stakeholders," said the office.

As per the report of World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), India is ranked at third place in power ranking and has jumped from seventh place in 2017 to third place in 2018.

The Indian Ministry of Tourism is also identifying, diversifying, developing and promoting nascent and upcoming niche tourism products, said the office.

The government has recently opened 137 mountain peaks for mountaineering and trekking in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Sikkim.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 8, 2019 02:15 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.