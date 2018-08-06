App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 03:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Staffing services firm TeamLease Services to acquire stake in Avantis Softech

Avantis has expertise in governance, risk and compliance automation and has helped organisations migrate from manual and people dependent processes to automated, framework based solutions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Staffing services company TeamLease Services today said it will acquire stake in Compliance and Regulatory Technology Company Avantis Softech LLP and has signed a definitive agreement to this effect.

"The transaction involves a primary investment of Rs 7 crore through CCPS (Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares) over the next 3 years," a company statement said and added that the valuation for conversion and purchase of additional stake by TeamLease is linked to Avantis's future performance and meeting its milestones.

Avantis has expertise in governance, risk and compliance automation and has helped organisations migrate from manual and people dependent processes to automated, framework based solutions.

The infused funds shall be primarily used to expand its business into new geographies, strengthen its existing technology and explore new forms of delivery, the statement said.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close before the end of September 2018. "Our partnership with Avantis provides important infrastructure for our vision of paperless, presenceless and cashless compliance for India's big and small entrepreneurial ecosystem," said Ashok Reddy, Managing Director, TeamLease Services.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 03:18 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #TeamLease Services

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.