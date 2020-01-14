App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 07:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Staff of Air India's ground-handling arm likely to get Dec salaries by next week

Employees of the ground handling arm of debt-ridden Air India, AIATSL, are likely to get their salaries by next week, an official notification said.

A staff notice issued by Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) on January 13 said, "We regret to inform the delay in payment of salaries for the month of December 2019 due to circumstances beyond the control of management."

"However, all efforts are being made to make the payment at the earliest or by next week," it added.

Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani had on January 4 said that "rumours" of the disinvestment-bound airline's shutdown are "all baseless".

His remarks came weeks after he told the Civil Aviation Ministry that the carrier's financial situation was "grossly untenable" for sustaining operations.

While Air India's net loss in 2018-19 was around Rs 8,556 crore, its current total debt is around Rs 80,000 crore.

First Published on Jan 14, 2020 07:39 am

tags #Air India

