Staff of Air India's ground-handling arm likely to get Dec salaries by next week

Employees of the ground handling arm of debt-ridden Air India, AIATSL, are likely to get their salaries by next week, an official notification said.

A staff notice issued by Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) on January 13 said, "We regret to inform the delay in payment of salaries for the month of December 2019 due to circumstances beyond the control of management."

"However, all efforts are being made to make the payment at the earliest or by next week," it added.

Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani had on January 4 said that "rumours" of the disinvestment-bound airline's shutdown are "all baseless".

His remarks came weeks after he told the Civil Aviation Ministry that the carrier's financial situation was "grossly untenable" for sustaining operations.