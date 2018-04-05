App
Apr 05, 2018 05:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

SSCL aims to achieve 68 mil tonne coal production in FY 2019

CMD of SCCL N Sridhar today held a review meeting with senior officials of the company and discussed mine-wise targets, a release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) today said it aims to achieve 68 million tonnes of coal production during the current fiscal against 62 million tonnes during the last year.

CMD of SCCL N Sridhar today held a review meeting with senior officials of the company and discussed mine-wise targets, a release said.

SCCL will be investing about Rs 10,000 crore during the next five years on various expansion programmes with a target of achieving Rs 34,000 crore revenue by then, a senior official of the coal company had earlier said.

Currently the miner has 47 coal mines spread across the northern part of Telangana with about 10 billion tonnes of coal reserves. SCCL has a target of achieving 100 million tonnes production by 2022.

