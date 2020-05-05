App
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 12:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sriram Venkataraman named Flipkart Commerce CFO with immediate effect

In his new role, Venkataraman will be responsible for key finance operations and functions at Flipkart and Myntra, including tax, risk management and treasury, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Walmart-owned Flipkart on Tuesday said it has appointed Sriram Venkataraman as the Chief Financial Officer for Flipkart Commerce (Flipkart and Myntra) with immediate effect. Venkataraman succeeds Emily McNeal, who held the role of Flipkart Group CFO since September 2018. She has decided to return to the US to pursue a career opportunity outside the Walmart Group, a statement said.

He will also be responsible for corporate development at Flipkart, while heads of Procurement, Planning and Analytics and Decision Sciences will continue to report to him, the statement said.

Close

"Sriram has consistently demonstrated his expertise managing several diverse functions at Flipkart and is well poised to take on the responsibilities as Flipkart Commerce CFO.... We thank Emily for her leadership and guidance in strengthening the governance process and financial reporting at Flipkart post the Walmart investment," Flipkart Group Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy said.

He added that McNeal was instrumental in driving key investments that have enhanced the company's hyperlocal and fresh food capabilities, and had been a strong partner in the organisation's diversity and inclusivity journey.

Venkataraman - who most recently served as the CFO and COO at Flipkart - will now begin reporting to Chris Nicholas, Executive Vice President and CFO at Walmart International.

Dawn Marie Ptak, Vice President and Group Controller, continues to be responsible for the group controllership and the divisional controllership functions for Flipkart, Myntra and PhonePe reporting to the International Controller in Walmart International.

Ptak will take on the responsibility of the Flipkart Group Corporate Level responsibilities for tax, treasury, risk management, financial planning and analysis, and internal audits, the statement said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 5, 2020 11:59 am

