Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan takes charge as CEO of Vedanta Resources

Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan has taken the charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vedanta Resources Plc with effect from today.

"Vedanta Resources Plc (Vedanta) announced today that Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, popularly known as Venkat has taken charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company with effect from August 31," the company said in a statement.

Venkatakrishnan has also joined the company's board of directors, the statement said.

Venkat joins the company from AngloGold Ashanti and brings unique perspectives on the global business environment, having a true multi-cultural career journey, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said. Venkat served as the CEO of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, the world's largest emerging market gold producer.