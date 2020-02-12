App
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 05:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Srinath Narasimhan appointed as Tata Trusts' Chief Executive

Currently, Narasimhan is the Managing Director of Tata Teleservices and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Tata Trusts said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata Trusts, on February 12, said its trustees have decided to appoint Srinath Narasimhan as the Chief Executive of the Trusts with effect from April 1, 2020.

Having joined the Tata Administrative Services (TAS) in 1986, Narasimhan has held various assignments in the Tata group, including as the managing director of Tata Communications, it added.

The trustees also appointed Pramit Jhaveri, former Chief Executive Officer of Citi India and former Vice Chairman of banking, capital markets and advisory for Asia Pacific, as a Trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.

His appointment is effective from February 12, 2020, it added.

Tata Trusts hold 66 percent of the equity share capital of Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies.

Started in 1892, Tata Trusts support education, health, livelihood generation, and art and culture through its various philanthropic initiatives.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 05:01 pm

tags #Tata Trusts

