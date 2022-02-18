English
    Srikanth Nadhamuni resigns as Non-Executive Director of HDFC Bank

    "Nadhamuni’s resignation letter has been duly noted by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today. This is in line with the highest corporate governance principles of the Bank," HDFC bank said.

    February 18, 2022 / 09:16 PM IST
    File image of HDFC Bank

    Srikanth Nadhamuni has tendered his resignation as the Non-Executive (Non-Independent) Director on the Board of HDFC Bank and it shall be effective from February 18.

    In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank, Nadhamuni cited reasons of conflict of interest that may arise with the bank and a company in which he is interested and hence he decided to resign from the post.

    "There may be potential future transactions/ arrangements which may materialize in the near future between the Bank and a company in which I am interested. I have disclosed this interest to the Bank in terms of the

    relevant laws and the same has been noted by the Board.

    In the spirit of the highest corporate governance principles of the Bank, I would like to step down as director of the Bank in order to preclude any instances of potential conflict of interest which may arise on account of such transactions/ arrangements as regards my directorship with the Bank", his letter read.

    HDFC Bank has also taken cognizance of Nadhamuni's resignation in a BSE filing. "Nadhamuni’s resignation letter has been duly noted by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today. This is in line with the highest corporate governance principles of the Bank," the bank said. Nadhamuni has been a board member of the bank since September 2016.
    Tags: #HDFC Bank #Srikanth Nadhamuni
