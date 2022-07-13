Srihari Venugopal appointed as VP – Network Planning of Jet Airways

Representative Image

The Jalan-Kalrock consortium has appointed Srihari Venugopal as the Vice President – Network Planning of Jet Airways, the company announced on July 13.

Also, Tanay Palshetkar has been appointed as Assistant Vice President – Pricing and Revenue Management of Jet Airways.

Venugopal will be responsible for developing and overseeing Jet Airways’ network strategy through route planning and development; while Palshetkar will work collaboratively across the business to drive revenues and shape Jet Airways’ commercial proposition.

Venugopal and Palshetkar will report to the Chief Executive Officer, Sanjiv Kapoor.

Both have both joined Jet Airways from GoFirst. While Venugopal earlier severed as the vice president of Network Planning at GoFirst, Palshetkar was general manager – revenue management, at the low cost carrier.

Venugopal has previously worked with Bengaluru International Airport (BIAL), SpiceJet, Saudi Arabian carrier Flynas, Air Pegasus, and AirAsia. While Palshetkar has a 22-year career in aviation spanning across Kingfisher Airlines, RAK Airways, FlyDubai, and AirAsia.

In June, Sanjiv Kapoor had told Moneycontrol that as part of recruitment process Jet Airways was looking for candidates who were passionate about the jobs, have a positive attitude and must not be lackadaisical.

The Jet Airways CEO added that those seeking jobs with the airline must also be able to communicate complex ideas in a simple manner and refrain from using jargon.

The airline last week also invited its former cabin crew members to re-join the airline. “For now we are inviting female crew only. Male crew recruitment to commence as we scale up,” the airline added.

Jet Airways intends to recommence commercial operations in the current quarter ending September 2022 and is in talks with Airbus SE for A320neo jets and A220 planes.