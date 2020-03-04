App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sridhar Venkatesh appointed as GSK India MD, VP

Venkatesh has more than 24 years of diverse experience in pharmaceuticals and healthcare, and has a strong track record of success in multiple roles within GSK, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has appointed Sridhar Venkatesh as managing director & vice president of GSK India, effective April 1, 2020.

He will succeed Annaswamy Vaidheesh, who is set to retire from the company effective March 31, 2020, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

Venkatesh has more than 24 years of diverse experience in pharmaceuticals and healthcare, and has a strong track record of success in multiple roles within GSK, it added.

Close

He is a registered pharmacist with a master's in pharmacy, the statement said.

related news

"I warmly welcome Sridhar to lead GSK in our next phase of growth to serve the patients of India. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Vaidheesh for his leadership during the last 5 years," GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Chairperson Renu Karnad said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 02:26 pm

tags #Business #Companies #GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals #GSK India #Sridhar Venkatesh

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.