Sridhar Venkatesh appointed as GSK India MD, VP

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has appointed Sridhar Venkatesh as managing director & vice president of GSK India, effective April 1, 2020.
He will succeed Annaswamy Vaidheesh, who is set to retire from the company effective March 31, 2020, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.
Venkatesh has more than 24 years of diverse experience in pharmaceuticals and healthcare, and has a strong track record of success in multiple roles within GSK, it added.
He is a registered pharmacist with a master's in pharmacy, the statement said.
