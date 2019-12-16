Sridhar Patra appointed NALCO CMD

Sridhar Patra was on December 16 appointed as the chairman-cum-managing director of NALCO, a Personnel Ministry order said. Patra is at present Director (Finance) in the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO).He has been appointed as the CMD of NALCO till the date of his superannuation, i.e. October 31, 2024, the order said.LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 09:55 pm