you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 27, 2018 04:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sridevi death due to accidental drowning, case closed: Dubai Public Prosecution

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Dubai Public Prosecutors Office today closed the investigation into Bollywood actor Sridevi's death and cited the forensic report to say she had accidentally drowned following loss of consciousness.

According to local media reports, the family has got custody of the body and taken it for embalming. The Dubai Media Office, the official Twitter handle of the media office of the government, said in a series of tweets that the decision to release the body was taken after thorough investigation.

"Dubai Public Prosecution has approved the release of the body of the Indian actress Sridevi to her family following the completion of a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of her death," it said.

"Dubai Public Prosecution stressed that all regular procedures followed in such cases have been completed. As per the forensic report, the death of the Indian actress occurred due to accidental drowning following loss of consciousness. The case has now been closed."

The 54-year-old actor, known as Indian cinema's first woman superstar, passed away in her hotel room in the Jumeirah Emirates Towers late on Saturday, leaving fans, family and friends stunned.

