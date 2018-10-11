Sri Lankan cricketers Lasith Malinga and Arjuna Ranatunga accused of sexual assault

The #MeToo movement which has encouraged women to narrate incidents of sexual harassment and name offenders has hit Sri Lankan cricket. Bowler Lasith Malinga and former captain Arjuna Ranatunga have being accused of sexually harassing women in India.

Playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada shared a post on Twitter of a woman describing an incident where the cricketer sexually assaulted her at his hotel room in Mumbai a few years back, while the Indian Premier League was underway.

Malinga featured for Sri Lanka in the recently concluded Asia Cup, while Ranatunga is now serving as Sri Lanka's Minister of Petroleum Resources Development.

A flight attendant in a post narrated the incident when Ranatunga allegedly touched her inappropriately touched her. She wrote in the post, "...Ranatunga grabs me by waist, sliding his hands along the side of my breasts, I scream fearing the worst, kicking on his legs and feet. Threatening him of dire consequences, passport cancellation, reporting it to the cops etc., for he is a Sri Lankan misbehaving with an Indian. Wasting no time, I dashed for the hotel reception a good run on an incline screaming on top of my voice. The reception said, "it is your private matter" and that they can't help me."