App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 09:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sri Lankan cricketers Lasith Malinga and Arjuna Ranatunga accused of sexual assault

Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Mumbai hotel during the IPL a few years back.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The #MeToo movement which has encouraged women to narrate incidents of sexual harassment and name offenders has hit Sri Lankan cricket. Bowler Lasith Malinga and former captain Arjuna Ranatunga have being accused of sexually harassing women in India.

Playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada shared a post on Twitter of a woman describing an incident where the cricketer sexually assaulted her at his hotel room in Mumbai a few years back, while the Indian Premier League was underway.

Malinga featured for Sri Lanka in the recently concluded Asia Cup, while Ranatunga is now serving as Sri Lanka's Minister of Petroleum Resources Development.

A flight attendant in a post narrated the incident when Ranatunga allegedly touched her inappropriately  touched her. She wrote in the post, "...Ranatunga grabs me by waist, sliding his hands along the side of my breasts, I scream fearing the worst, kicking on his legs and feet. Threatening him of dire consequences, passport cancellation, reporting it to the cops etc., for he is a Sri Lankan misbehaving with an Indian. Wasting no time, I dashed for the hotel reception a good run on an incline screaming on top of my voice. The reception said, "it is your private matter" and that they can't help me."

related news

Ranatunga

First Published on Oct 11, 2018 08:30 pm

tags #cricket #current

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.