    Sri Lanka tightens trade rules to boost currency reserves

    Sri Lanka is tackling its worst financial crisis in over a decade, struggling to pay for critical imports including fuel, food and medicines and with just $2.31 billion of reserves.

    Reuters
    March 12, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST
    Central Bank of Sri Lanka Source: Reuters

    Sri Lanka's Central Bank tightened trade restrictions on Saturday, ordering exporters to repatriate foreign exchange earnings within 180 days of transactions in a bid to improve country's depleting foreign exchange reserves.

    Sri Lanka is tackling its worst financial crisis in over a decade, struggling to pay for critical imports including fuel, food and medicines and with just $2.31 billion of reserves.

    The bank's moves include mandatory currency conversion for exporters of goods and services to change their foreign exchange earnings into Sri Lankan rupees.

    "All licensed banks are required to strictly monitor receipts of goods to Sri Lanka," the central bank stated in a notification, adding that it "has the right to initiate action against non-compliance by any exporter or licensed banks".

    The state-run oil company on Friday increased prices by 55 to 95 rupees (22-24 cents) per litre for most fuels to offset losses after Sri Lanka introduced a flexible exchange rate that saw the rupee plunge 30 percent to 260 rupees to the dollar.

    ($1 = 250.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

    Reuters
    Tags: #Central Bank of Sri Lanka #Sri Lanka #trade restrictive measures
    first published: Mar 12, 2022 03:31 pm
