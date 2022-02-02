MARKET NEWS

    Sri Lanka signs $500 million credit line for fuel with India

    The Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM) will provide the credit line for purchasing petroleum products, India's High Commission in Sri Lanka's main city Colombo said on Twitter.

    Reuters
    February 02, 2022 / 06:13 PM IST

    Sri Lanka signed a $500 million credit line with India to import fuel on Wednesday, officials said, as the island nation seeks to stave off rolling power cuts amid a foreign exchange crisis that has hampered purchases of diesel for power plants.

    The Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM) will provide the credit line for purchasing petroleum products, India's High Commission in Sri Lanka's main city Colombo said on Twitter.
    Tags: #Business #India #Sri Lanka #World News
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 05:48 pm
