SRF commissions part of Rs 238 crore specialty chemicals plant project

Chemicals firm SRF Ltd on Thursday said it has partially commissioned its specialty chemicals project on May 19, at an aggregate cost of Rs 53 crore.

In February 2020, SRF's board had approved the setting-up of a range of dedicated plants to produce specialty chemicals at an estimated cost of Rs 238 crore.

"A part of the said project has been commissioned and capitalised on May 19, 2021 at an aggregate cost of Rs 53 crore," SRF Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of SRF Ltd were trading 0.65 per cent higher at Rs 6,455.55 apiece on BSE.